Assam: Two teenagers go missing in Brahmaputra River near Saraighat Bridge

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Two teenagers went missing in the Brahmaputra River near the Saraighat Bridge in Aminigaon after they reportedly entered the water for a bath on Sunday.

The missing boys were identified as Rajeshwar Pal, 18, a resident of Kalibari in Aminigaon, and Anuj Yadav, 15. According to local sources, the duo had entered the river when they were allegedly swept away by the strong current.

The incident occurred beneath the Saraighat Bridge. Witnesses alerted the authorities after the boys failed to resurface. Police personnel reached the spot soon after receiving information about the incident and initiated preliminary response measures. Efforts were launched to trace the missing teenagers, with search operations expected to be intensified with the assistance of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and other agencies. The boys remained untraceable at the time of reporting, and rescue operations were continuing. Further details are awaited.

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