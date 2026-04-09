Brahmaputra Crossing: Poll Officials Brave River to Reach Char Areas of Chamaria

Polling and sector officers crossed the Brahmaputra river on Wednesday to reach the remote char areas under the 27 No. Chamaria constituency, braving rough waters and difficult terrain ahead of the April 9 elections.

The journey, made entirely by boat due to the absence of road connectivity in the char regions, is considered one of the more demanding logistical tasks in the election process.

The char areas — low-lying river islands with no road access — have left officials with no alternative but to rely on inland waterways. Poor communication facilities further add to the challenge of deploying election personnel in these areas.

Despite these hurdles, officials pressed on to fulfill their constitutional duties and ensure that voters in even the most isolated pockets of the constituency are not left out of the democratic process.

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