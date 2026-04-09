Brahmaputra Crossing: Poll Officials Brave River to Reach Char Areas of Chamaria

Polling and sector officers crossed the Brahmaputra river on Wednesday to reach the remote char areas under the 27 No. Chamaria constituency, braving rough waters and difficult terrain ahead of the April 9 elections.
The journey, made entirely by boat due to the absence of road connectivity in the char regions, is considered one of the more demanding logistical tasks in the election process.
The char areas — low-lying river islands with no road access — have left officials with no alternative but to rely on inland waterways. Poor communication facilities further add to the challenge of deploying election personnel in these areas.
Despite these hurdles, officials pressed on to fulfill their constitutional duties and ensure that voters in even the most isolated pockets of the constituency are not left out of the democratic process.
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A total of 21 polling stations have been set up across the char regions of the Chamaria constituency. Close to 12,000 voters are registered in these areas and are expected to cast their votes on polling day.
Election administration officials confirmed that all necessary preparations have been completed for the smooth conduct of the poll.
Security arrangements for the char areas are being overseen by Hemendra Sinha, Officer-in-Charge of the Suwalkuchi River Police Station. His team is monitoring the situation to prevent any disruption during the polling process.
On the logistics side, officers of the Inland Water Transport Department — Utpal Mahanta and Abdul Malek — have arranged boats to ferry polling staff and officials to and from the remote stations.