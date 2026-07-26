Assam: UG, PG and ITEP admissions rescheduled due to floods across state

Classes to begin from August 11

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In view of the prevailing flood situation across the state, the Assam Government has revised the admission schedule for Undergraduate (UG), Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP), Lateral Entry and Common Postgraduate (PG) programmes for the 2026–27 academic session.

According to a notification issued by the Directorate of Higher Education today, the Higher Education Department has approved the revised timelines in the larger interest of students affected by the floods. Officials have advised students to complete the admission process within the revised deadlines.

As per the notification, under the revised UG admission schedule for Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-based admissions, students selected in the second merit list can take admission from July 25 to July 30, while officials will hold spot admission for CUET applicants on July 31. Officials will conduct the final registration-cum-spot admission for Non-CUET applicants from August 4 to August 7. Officials have scheduled orientation for first-semester students for August 10, and regular classes will commence from August 11, 2026.

ITEP admissions under the second NCET merit list will continue until July 27, while officials will conduct the final registration-cum-spot admission for NCET-ITEP applicants from July 28 to August 4. All previously notified conditions for CUET, Non-CUET and ITEP admissions will remain unchanged.

Registration and programme selection for lateral entry admissions will remain open from July 27 to August 4. Officials will carry out scrutiny of applications on August 5 and 6, followed by admissions on August 7 and 8. First-semester classes for lateral entry students will also begin on August 11.

Candidates can apply through the Samarth Lateral Entry portal and can apply for all eligible programmes across institutions, subject to individual eligibility criteria and institutional multiple entry-exit policies.

Online registration and applications for common PG admissions will continue until July 30, with a correction window on July 31.

Officials will publish the first merit list on August 5, with admissions on August 6 and 7. They will release the second merit list on August 8, followed by admissions on August 10 and 11. Officials have scheduled spot admissions from August 12 to August 14.

Applicants have been advised to carefully verify programme-specific eligibility criteria and institutional prospectuses available on the Samarth PG admission portal before applying.

The Directorate of Higher Education stated that the revised schedule had been issued with the approval of the competent authority to ensure that flood-affected students received adequate time to complete the admission process without disruption.

Also Read: Flooded Tracks Force NFR to Suspend Simaluguri Services, Divert Major Long-Distance Trains