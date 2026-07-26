Flooded Tracks Force NFR to Suspend Simaluguri Services, Divert Major Long-Distance Trains

GUWAHATI: Incessant heavy rain in upstream catchment areas caused the Dikhow River to overflow, flooding Simaluguri town in Sivasagar district and inundating railway tracks and adjoining areas under Northeast Frontier Railway’s Tinsukia Division.

Train movement between Simaluguri-Namtiali and Simaluguri-Selenghat sections was suspended until further notice for passenger safety. Several long-distance trains to and from Dibrugarh and Tinsukia were diverted via Rangiya-Rangapara North-Dibrugarh, while several local services were cancelled or short-terminated.

Among the affected services, the Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Dibrugarh-Chandigarh Express, Avadh Assam Express, Kamrup Express, Dibrugarh-Kanniyakumari Vivek Express and other long-distance trains were diverted on specified dates between July 24 and 30.

The Nagaland Express services between Guwahati and Dibrugarh were short-terminated or short-originated at Mariani, with services between Mariani and Dibrugarh cancelled on specified dates. Several passenger, DEMU and Intercity Express services were also cancelled.

NFR extended special trains between Lumding and Mariani, Tinsukia and Bhojo, and New Tinsukia and Moranhat to facilitate travel for stranded passengers.

Meanwhile, the Tinsukia Division continued round-the-clock restoration work under the supervision of senior railway officials to restore normal train services at the earliest, stated a press release.

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