Assam: Unidentified body found at Panikhaiti in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: An unidentified body was recovered from a pond in the Panikhaiti locality of the city, triggering a sharp sensation in the area.

The body was discovered in a pond near the Panikhaiti Police Station. The body was said to be that of a youth dressed in a red T-shirt and black full pants. It was initially discovered by local residents, who informed the local police. Police personnel arrived at the location thereafter and took control of the situation.

While some people speculated that the victim was killed elsewhere and later dumped at the pond, others mentioned that the victim could have fallen off a moving train, causing his death. Meanwhile, the local police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

