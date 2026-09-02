Assam: Union Bank Pensioners Contribute Rs 4.25 Lakh to CM’s Relief Fund

GUWAHATI: The Union Bank Pensioners & Retirees Association (NER) handed over a cheque of Rs 4.25 lakh to Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for flood-affected people in Upper Assam.

The contribution was made by the association as part of its social responsibility initiative, with support from members of several state units, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Goa, Gujarat and Jharkhand.

Association president Rabin Boro, general secretary Nepal Das, former president J K Neog and treasurer S Rahman were present during the handover.

The association said its members contributed towards supporting people affected by the floods, a press release said.

Also Read: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to visit Golaghat on September 2 and 3