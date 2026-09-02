Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to visit Golaghat on September 2 and 3

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, is scheduled to visit Golaghat district on September 2 and 3. He will attend a slew of programmes during his visit. On September 2, CM Dr Sarma will attend the Passing Out Parade of 32 Deputy Superintendents of Police and 371 Constables (Communication) at the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy (LBPA), Dergaon, from 8:30 am.

He will then attend a Conference of the Senior Superintendents of Police at the Convention Centre, LBPA, Dergaon, at 12:00 pm. On September 3, CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma will attend a review of the LBPA Project in Dergaon at 9:00 am. He will then attend another Conference of the Senior Superintendents of Police at 10:00 am.

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