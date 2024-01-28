Assam: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurates new hostel

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the newly constructed Maharaj Prithu Hostel building in the Vidya Bharati Multipurpose Educational Project located at Hajongbari, Chandrapur, Guwahati, under Shishu Shiksha Samiti, Assam, affiliated with Vidya Bharati. The event was organized on Saturday, January 27, and it started with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp and a prayer. The building was inaugurated by the Union Minister in the presence of the Chancellor of Pragjyotishpur University, Dr. Pradeep Kumar Joshi.

In his speech, the Union Minister appreciated the work of Vidya Bharti for inculcating the spirit of patriotism among the young generation. He also said that students have to empower themselves to conquer the world with their work. For this, he stressed making necessary changes in the education system. The minister said that to become self-reliant, we need to increase the scope of our capacity, skills, and education. He praised Vidya Bharti for being engaged in this work for a long time. He also added that International Yoga Day, approved by the United Nations on the proposal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is being appreciated across the world today, and yoga has become a part and parcel of mankind around the globe. We have so much to contribute to the world. We just need to wake up to our self-respect. For this, there is a need for India-centric and self-respecting education.

K N Raghunandan, Organizing Secretary of Vidya Bharati Higher Education, Dr Jagadendra Roy Chowdhury, Secretary of Vidya Bharati Purvottar Kshetra, Dr Pawan Tiwari, Organizing Secretary of Vidya Bharati Purvottar Kshetra, Nirav Ghelani, Organizing Secretary of Vidya Bharati Uttar Assam Prant, Dr Dibyajyoti Mahanta, President of Shishu Shiksha Samiti, Assam, Kulendra Kumar Bhagwati, General Secretary of Shishu Shiksha Samiti, Assam Education Committee, Assam, Vidya Bharati Purvottar Kshetra Office Secretary Lalji Sonari, and many other officials and workers were present at the function.