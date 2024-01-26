Yuva Shakti is India’s Mahashakti: Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

GUWAHATI: On the occasion of National Voters Day, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal, joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the “Namo New Voters Summit” held here today. As part of this new initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi actively engaged with the new voters of the country, shared thoughts, and exchanged views. Sonowal participated, interacted with the new voters, and exchanged opinions.

Speaking on youth empowerment, Sonowal said, “Youth power is India’s greatest strength. When this youth power becomes powerful, the country becomes powerful. The Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, through his visionary leadership over the past nearly 10 years, has given significant importance to the empowerment of the youth. Under the dual-engine government of the BJP, various welfare initiatives and steps have been taken for the development of the youth, transforming the youth power of the country into a great force for the new dawn of development. Under the strong leadership of Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, India is moving towards self-reliance and becoming a powerful and prosperous nation. In the midst of the immortal era of 2047, within the global arena, India is now emerging as a self-reliant and dynamically powerful nation. In this direction of building a self-reliant and prosperous nation, the youth power is playing an extensive role, and I am confident that this youth power will have a far-reaching impact on the world.”

Sonowal added, “I extend my best wishes to the new voters who will participate in the world’s largest democratic process. You are the new flagbearers of the country’s progress. By exercising their voting rights responsibly, you will contribute to national and social responsibilities. I call upon the youth to actively participate in the democratic process and uphold the trust bestowed upon them. In the past, the Congress government used the youth as mere vote banks but failed to take substantial steps for their bright future. During the Congress regime, the youth experienced intense frustration.”

Sonowal said, “Under the dynamic leadership of Modiji, India is now developing, self-reliant, and on the path to becoming a powerful nation. Our government is working tirelessly to empower the youth and provide them with ample opportunities through initiatives like ‘Start-up India,’ ‘Digital India,’ ‘PM Vishwakarma,’ ‘Skill India Mission,’ ‘Make in India,’ ‘PM Mudra Yojana,’ ‘Job Fair,’ and many more. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s strong leadership has played a special role in directing the youth towards the accomplishment of the nation’s transformation. Our government is dedicated to ensuring that the youth of India, as the driving force for the nation’s development, hold the highest authority. Modiji’s decisive actions have put an end to the era of misrule and corruption, instilling a new sense of hope in the minds of the youth of the country. The unwavering enthusiasm, inspiration, and skills of the new generation are highly commendable. The youth of India, with a strong sense of commitment to Mother India, are leading the way in various fields. I have a firm belief that with Modiji’s developmental initiatives, the youth will play a leading role in uplifting the nation to become Atmanirbhar. The people of India, especially the youth, are enthusiastically supporting the development-oriented steps taken by Modi’s government. I appeal to the youth to cast their valuable votes to help build their dream India.” (PIB)