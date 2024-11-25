Assam: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Pays Obeisance to Bir Lachit Barphukan

GUWAHATI: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, paid obeisance to the great Ahom military commander, Lachit Barphukan, on his 402nd birth anniversary in New Delhi today.

The minister highlighted how the military genius in Lachit Barphukan defeated the Mughal invasion into Assam that inspires Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve against any foreign invasion or influence & defends the honour of the motherland at all costs.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal, said, "The story of Lachit Barphukan's bravery, indomitable strength, courage, and valour continues to inspire our nation, especially the youth. His leadership and strategic brilliance during the historic naval Battle of Saraighat immortalized him as a hero who defended Assam against the mighty Mughal forces. Under his command, the Assamese army safeguarded not only the existence of Assam but also its future. Lachit Barphukan's patriotism, devotion, and unparalleled commitment to his nation serve as a beacon of inspiration for every Indian. His legacy reminds us of the importance of self-reliance, courage, and unwavering dedication to the country. As we honour his memory, let us strive to build a strong, prosperous, and self-reliant nation, embodying the same spirit that he demonstrated in protecting our land and heritage. Lachit Barphukan's nation's first principle continues to inspire generations, especially the young, as we march ahead under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji to rebuild our nation as an Atmanirbhar & Viksit Bharat." Sarbananda Sonowal further added, "The Battle of Saraighat stands as one of the greatest naval battles fought on the waterways of the Brahmaputra. It was here that Lachit Barphukan recognized the strategic significance of inland waterways on the battlefield. Inspired by Lachit's vision, we have taken steps to harness the potential of the Brahmaputra to strengthen the country's waterways and empower our state. The Battle of Saraighat was a fight for survival, a fight to uphold the dignity and self-respect of the Assamese nation. The Mughals, determined to establish their dominance over India, faced a formidable challenge in Lachit Barphukan. His brilliance and courage not only thwarted their ambitions but also exposed the vulnerabilities of the mighty Mughal Empire. His unwavering dedication and respect for the motherland continue to inspire generations. Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following the example set by Lachit Barphukan, has taken decisive action to safeguard the nation's unity and integrity. Like Lachit, he has shown strong resolve in defending India from external aggression and ensuring the sovereignty of our great nation. Lachit Barphukan's defeat of Mughal powers continues to inspire PM Narendra Modi ji's resolve against foreign invasion or influence and defend the honour of Maa Bharti."

