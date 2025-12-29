Assam: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Releases Book on Bhupen Hazarika’s Life and Legacy

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday released the book “Bhupen da ka surila safar”, a tribute to Bharat Ratna Sudhakantha Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, at a ceremony held at his residence in Jyotikuchi here.

Authored by senior journalist Azhar Alam and published by the Assam Rashtra Bhasha Prachar Samiti, the 184-page Hindi book traces the life, creative journey and lasting legacy of the legendary musician and cultural icon.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said Dr. Bhupen Hazarika was not only the voice of Assam but also a reflection of India’s collective conscience. He noted that the book would help introduce the rich cultural heritage of the Northeast to the Hindi-speaking regions of the country and inspire younger generations to understand Bhupen Da’s ideals and artistic vision.

The programme was conducted by senior journalist Sailen Kalita. Assam Rashtra Bhasha Prachar Samiti secretary Dr. Khirda Kumar Saikia said the publication during Dr. Hazarika’s birth centenary year was a matter of pride for the organization.

Author Azhar Alam said the book chronicles Dr. Hazarika’s journey from his early life to his rise as a national and global cultural figure, with the aim of keeping his legacy alive.

The event was attended by Ramnath Prasad, in-charge literary secretary of the Samiti, along with other office-bearers, journalists and literature enthusiasts.

