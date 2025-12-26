Sarbananda Sonowal calls for developing sports as an industry to capture global market

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways and Dibrugarh MP Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday said that if sports could be developed as an industry, it would help India capture the global market by creating jobs and generating income. He made these remarks at the closing ceremony of the Sansad Khel Mahotsav held at the Chowkidingee playground in Dibrugarh.

"If sports can be developed as an industry, we will be able to capture the global market. This is because sports can generate employment and increase income," said Sonowal during his address to athletes, students, and officials gathered for the grand finale.

The tournament, which began on October 31 across the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, brought together participants from different blocks, showcasing local sporting talent. Sonowal said that since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office in 2014, his government had been committed to strengthening India through sports, promoting peace, unity, and national integrity.

"Since 2014, new plans and policies in the world of sports have deepened people's enthusiasm across India. Sports make individuals healthy while aligning the mind, body, and soul - inspiring a sense of duty and social responsibility," he stated.

Highlighting the success of national programmes like Khelo India and Fit India, the Minister said that these initiatives had helped nurture new talent capable of representing India at global levels, including the Olympics. Over the last eleven years, he noted, India has established robust training systems and upgraded infrastructure to create a 'vibrant sports atmosphere.'

Sonowal asserted that Dibrugarh was witnessing an encouraging rise in sports participation. "If India can showcase its strength to the world through sports, it will contribute immensely to building an Atmanirbhar Bharat," he said.

He also credited the Prime Minister's leadership for introducing a new sports policy that facilitates top-tier training opportunities, both within and outside the country.

"Earlier, sports meant winning a few medals and then facing limitations. Today, PM Modi has shown us a beautiful path to conquer the world through sports," Sonowal remarked. He also lauded the Assam Government's Khel Maharan initiative, emphasising its role in identifying hidden talent across the state.

