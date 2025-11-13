Assam: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Reviews Agri Schemes

GUWAHATI: Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday reviewed the progress of Centrally Sponsored Schemes being implemented in Assam.

During the meeting, Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora discussed the impact of these schemes on improving farmers’ livelihoods and strengthening state’s agriculture-driven economy. Both ministers also explored strategies to further diversify and expand the state’s agricultural sector.

Bora commended the Union Minister’s leadership in driving agricultural transformation across the country and sought continued central support to maintain Assam’s growth in this crucial area.

He noted that, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam had achieved rapid and inclusive progress in agriculture and allied sectors. The minister reaffirmed the state government’s dedication to upholding the welfare and dignity of Assam’s farming community, stated a press release.

