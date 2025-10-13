India will emerge as food basket of world: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

NEW DELHI: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that India is on its way to becoming the world’s “food basket,” driven by the PM Narendra Modi government’s new initiatives -- the Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana and Dalhan Aatmanirbhar Mission.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Chouhan discussed these landmark schemes, the government’s efforts to empower farmers, and the vision for India’s agricultural future. Here are the excerpts from the interview:

IANS: Prime Minister Modi recently launched the Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana and the Dalhan Atmanirbhar Mission. How significant are these schemes for farmers?

Shivraj Singh Chouhan: These schemes are extremely important for farmers. While some districts in India record high per-hectare yields, many others still lag behind due to low productivity and limited irrigation facilities.

We have identified such backward districts and ensured that 36 schemes from 11 different departments will work together there. This integrated approach will not only enhance productivity but also increase overall agricultural output.

In the case of pulses, our goal is complete self-sufficiency. India is already self-reliant in wheat and rice, but we still depend on imports for pulses. The Prime Minister has initiated a special mission to change this.

By 2030–31, we aim to achieve full self-reliance in pulse production -- benefiting both farmers and the nation.

IANS: Why was there a need to focus on self-sufficiency in pulses?

Shivraj Singh Chouhan: The main reason is that a large portion of India’s population is vegetarian and relies on pulses for protein. As prosperity grows, so does the demand for pulses -- people can’t imagine a meal without them.

Another important reason is crop diversification. If we continue cultivating only wheat and rice, soil fertility will decline. Pulses, on the other hand, fix nitrogen in the soil, improving its health. Hence, promoting pulse cultivation is essential.

IANS: You recently visited flood-affected areas. What relief measures have been provided to farmers?

Shivraj Singh Chouhan: We were on the ground with the farmers, visiting their homes and standing with them in floodwaters. The Prime Minister has sanctioned a relief package of Rs 1,600 crore for Punjab.

I will personally visit Punjab again on October 14. Houses damaged in the floods will be rebuilt using funds from the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Additionally, steps are being taken to address the problem of silt accumulation. These efforts are being carried out in coordination with state governments since India’s governance structure is federal. We are doing everything possible to ease the suffering of farmers.

IANS: What message would you like to give to officials and ministers who regularly interact with farmers in the fields?

Shivraj Singh Chouhan: Those who have the privilege to serve must dedicate themselves to the welfare of farmers. Whether one is a minister, an official, or a chief minister — it is our duty to serve farmers.

Real understanding of agriculture doesn’t come from sitting in offices; it comes from spending time in the fields. We must work tirelessly because nearly 46 percent of our population depends on agriculture.

IANS: How much has agricultural output increased since 2014, and what are the government’s future plans? Shivraj Singh Chouhan: We have increased wheat and rice production to such an extent that we now face storage challenges. India has become a food-surplus country and is even exporting grains. Our aim is to ensure national food security and make India the ‘food basket of the world.’ We are constantly working to boost productivity and strengthen the agricultural ecosystem. (IANS)

