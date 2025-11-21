Assam: Unique road-safety message delivered at Raax Mahotsav stages in Kamrup

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Kamrup Metropolitan District Transport Department carried out a series of distinctive road-safety awareness programmes across several Raax Mahotsav venues this week, blending cultural performances with public messaging to highlight the importance of safe driving during the festive season. The initiative followed the directive of Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma to intensify awareness efforts at large public gatherings, particularly during festivals when road mishaps tend to rise.

Under the guidance of Gautam Das, Special Duty Officer of the State Transport Department and Additional District Transport Officer of Kamrup Metro, the programmes were held at Nalbari’s Sri Sri Harimandir, Dimoria College, Malaybari, the traditional Raax Mahotsav at Gandhi Nagar, and the Karbi Bangthe Cultural Evening at Lakhra, which drew several thousand attendees. Each event, hosted by actor and anchor Bipul Bora, opened with Das welcoming the audience with the customary xorai, gamocha and tamul-pan.

The awareness sessions began daily with devotional songs in memory of Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika, popular artiste Zubeen Garg and international flutist Dipak Sarma, performed by Gopesh Choudhury and Ranjan Teron, with Supriya Gogoi offering flute tributes. To mark Dr Hazarika’s birth centenary year, the iconic “Manuhe Manuhor Babe…” was also rendered before the gathering.

