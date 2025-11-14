Guwahati

Road safety meet held ahead of foggy winter in Kamrup Metro

An important meeting of the Kamrup Metropolitan District Road Safety Committee was held on Thursday at the office of the Deputy Commissioner
Road safety
STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: An important meeting of the Kamrup Metropolitan District Road Safety Committee was held on Thursday at the office of the Deputy Commissioner under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Sumit Sattawan.

The session primarily focused on measures to ensure safe transportation during the foggy winter and picnic season in Kamrup Metropolitan district. As road accidents tend to rise during this period, all departments associated with road safety were directed to remain alert and discharge their responsibilities effectively.

