Assam unit of BJP to felicitate newly elected MLAs on May 26

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Assam unit has announced a state-level felicitation programme to honour its 82 newly elected Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) on May 26 following the party’s performance in the recently concluded 2026 Assembly elections.

According to party sources, the event is scheduled to be held at the Srimanta Sankardev International Auditorium. A separate organisational meeting has also been planned at the Sri Sri Damodardev Auditorium, Guwahati, where district and mandal presidents from across Assam are expected to participate.

The party stated that special recognition will also be accorded to the presidents of all 39 organisational districts and 433 mandals for their role in strengthening the party structure at the grassroots level. The programme is expected to be attended by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, State BJP president Dilip Saikia, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of State Pabitra Margherita, along with senior party leaders, MPs, MLAs and other organisational representatives.

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