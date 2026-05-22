Assam BJP’s Pabitra Rabha Fulfils 4-Year Dream, Takes Oath as MLA in Traditional Rabha Attire

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A youth from a middle-class family dreamt an ambitious dream to be an MLA four years ago and is taking an oath in his community’s traditional attire. Today his four-year-long manifestation became a reality.

The youth is Pabitra Rabha of the BJP, who won from the Goalpara West LAC in the Assam Assembly election, 2026. In the oath-taking ceremony, Pabitra Rabha came to the Assam Assembly in traditional Rabha attire today. He took an oath in Sanskrit.

Graduated from Agia College in the Goalpara district, Pabitra Rabha had been socially active since his student life.

Speaking to the media outside the state Assembly premises, Pabitra Rabha said, “I feel as if I’m dreaming. Four years ago, I wrote in my WhatsApp status: “My dream is on the way to reality. Today, I updated my WhatsApp status to reflect that my manifestation has become a reality. The past four years have been a tumultuous journey. I thank the Hon’ble Chief Minister, the Hon’ble state president of the BJP, leaders and cadres of the BJP, and the people of my LAC for this achievement. I will be with the people of West Goalpara LAC in their good and bad days. I’m from a simple family in the state assembly. I’m grateful to the Almighty.”

Pabitra Rabha further said, “Vast areas of government land, forest land and land belonging to the indigenous people have gone under encroachment in my LAC. Freeing these lands from the encroachers is my prime responsibility.”

Also Read: Assam Assembly Oath-Taking: New MLAs in Traditional Attire Pledge to Serve People