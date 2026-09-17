Assam Unveils Integrated Cooling Action Plan to Tackle Rising Energy Demand and Protect Environment

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam on Wednesday launched the Assam Cooling Action Plan (ACAP) at a state-level programme at the Assam Administrative Staff College, Khanapara, to address the State's growing cooling requirements through energy-efficient and climate-friendly measures.

The launch, held to mark World Ozone Day 2026, made Assam one of the first States in the country to develop an integrated cooling action plan covering four priority sectors - buildings, cold chain, industry and transport.

Prepared by the Assam Climate Change Management Society (ACCMS) in technical collaboration with WRI India, the ACAP translates the objectives of the India Cooling Action Plan into a State-specific framework. It focuses on energy efficiency, responsible refrigerant management, climate-friendly technologies and coordinated implementation across departments.

Speaking at the programme, Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said Assam needed to prepare for its rising cooling requirements while ensuring that development remained aligned with environmental protection. He said effective implementation of the plan would require coordinated action across departments and sectors.

According to the plan, Assam's cooling-related electricity demand is projected to more than double by 2040, rising from 3,576 GWh to 8,445 GWh. The ACAP seeks to address the projected increase through energy-efficient cooling systems, improved refrigerant management and sustainable cooling solutions.

Baruah also stressed nature-based cooling measures, including increasing green cover and protecting natural ecosystems. Referring to the Amrit Brikshya Andolan and Brikshya Bandhu initiatives, he highlighted plantation efforts involving students, self-help groups, the Forest Protection Force, civil society organisations and other stakeholders.

The Minister called for greater public participation, particularly among young people, and urged citizens to adopt energy-efficient and climate-friendly practices at homes and workplaces. The programme also highlighted public awareness and coordinated participation as key to implementing Assam's cooling strategy.

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