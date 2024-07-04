Assam: Utpal Baruah resigns as CAO of Guwahati Airport; Noronha takes over

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: After serving three years as the Chief Airport Officer (CAO), Utpal Baruah quit the post on Tuesday. Baruah has been instrumental in creating the base of Adani-run Guwahati International Airport Limited at Guwahati while developing the Master Plan and paving the way for the concession period, i.e., 50 years. He pioneered the vision of LGBI Airport as a regional hub, enabling citizens of the NE to reach any city in the country and come back home within 24 hours. In the international arena, he worked to make the LGBIA an international hub to connect airports in the SARC countries directly from Guwahati. In the last 3 years, Guwahati airport has connected with 4 international destinations, besides supporting the Government of Assam to develop a cargo market in the region.

The sudden development stunned most of the airport employees. He mentioned, "I have done my bit for the development of Guwahati airport to the best of my ability. I decide to move on as someone is there to lead the airport now." When asked about the reason for his resignation, he said, "Several anonymous communications have been sent about certain developments at the airport, and owing to my moral responsibility as the accountable executive, I decide to step down."

Meanwhile, Ashwin Noronha was announced as the Chief Airport Officer of GIAL. Ashwin moves to Guwahati Airport from his current role as the Chief Operating Officer at Mumbai International Airport Limited. A veteran of the aviation industry, having served Qatar Airways Group, KPMG, and Zurich Airports in India, Ashwin is expected to steer Guwahati Airport in the direction of the overall vision of Adani Enterprises.

Also Read: Guwahati:Severe Flooding Hits Guwahati's LGBI Airport, Stranding Travelers (sentinelassam.com)