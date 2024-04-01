Guwahati:Severe Flooding Hits Guwahati's LGBI Airport, Stranding Travelers

GUWAHATI: Guwahati's Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport struggled with severe flooding on March 31, that caused huge chaos and stranded the passengers. Floods exacerbated by heavy rain damaged vital airport infrastructure communicating in northeastern India was largely Le sunk, causing frustration and anxiety among travelers As their plans were cancelled. Despite the desperate efforts of the airport staff, the flooding continued, with water coming in from unknown sources.

The situation is particularly worrying given the importance of the airport where VVIPs including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah frequent visits are important.

Thus ahead of the upcoming IPL match scheduled to be held in Guwahati, flooding has created a sensation. It highlighted the unpredictability and relentless nature of flooding in the airport.

The case thus shows the vulnerability of infrastructure which is caused due to the extreme weather events. It further highlights the urgent need for strong mitigation measures. As the officials are working relentlessly to assess and mitigate damage, travelers are left to deal with uncertainties, it clearly indicates the broader impact such natural disasters have on regional connectivity and their own transportation systems on the emphasis.

As both the communities and authorities rally to tackle the crisis, the incident serves as a poignant reminder to prioritize disaster preparedness and resilience in the face of climate-related challenges.