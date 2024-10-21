Assam: Vegetable prices in Guwahati make consumers feel the pinch

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The consumers, especially of Guwahati, badly feel the pinch because of the skyrocketing prices of all essential commodities, including vegetables.

The sudden upsurge in the prices of vegetables in the markets in Guwahati has left consumers shocked. The Beltola Market is considered something like a wholesale market insofar as vegetables are concerned. However, the prices of vegetables have skyrocketed in that market too.

Carrot was sold at Rs 110 per kg last week, and now it sold at Rs 130 per kg. The price of brinjal is Rs 130 per kg today, against Rs 80/90 per kg last week. Likewise, tomato is sold at Rs 100, lady's finger at Rs 120 per kg, cucumber at Rs 80 per kg, cauliflower at Rs 130 per kg, sweet potato at Rs 90 per kg, squash at Rs 50 per kg, bean at Rs 120 per kg, potato at Rs 35-40 per kg, inions at Rs 70 per kg, bitter guard at Rs 110 per kg, papaya at Rs 100 per kg, yellow pumpkin at Rs 100 per kg, etc.

The retail price of eggs is Rs 16 per pair. Mustard oil brands are sold around Rs 180 per litre. Prices of pulses have also gone up in recent times.

When asked, the readymade reply from green grocers retailing vegetables in the markets in Guwahati is'short supply'.

The consumers of the metropolitan city feel that the Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs department should keep an eye on the market prices so as to give the consumers a respite.

