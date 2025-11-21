Assam: Venture institute staff push for full regularization

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All-Assam Non-Teaching Employees’ Association on Thursday pressed the state government to grant full regularization to non-teaching staff of venture educational institutions, demanding that they be recognized as government employees at par with staff in provincialized schools and colleges.

The association voiced strong objection to the proposal to offer fixed pay to 3,286 employees, insisting that they must receive regular scale pay similar to other state government workers. A representative of the body said the issue should be taken up during the forthcoming winter session of the Assam Assembly, urging the government to settle the long-pending demand without delay.

Leaders of the organization warned that if the matter remained unresolved during the session beginning on November 25, they would intensify their agitation. They stated that preparations had begun for a “Dispur Chalo” march, even if it meant confronting police intervention while the House was in session.

The association further alleged that repeated attempts to meet Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma since 2021 had produced no breakthrough. They said the Education Minister had earlier indicated that encouraging news would arrive by October 10, but the assurance did not materialize. During a subsequent interaction with Education Minister Ranoj Pegu in Dhemaji, the delegation was reportedly informed that the discussions were confined to tutors and did not cover non-teaching staff.

Also read: Gauhati HC Orders "Just Pay" for Non-Teaching Staff Venture Institutes