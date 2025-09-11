Assam: Veteran Journalist Kuntal Chakraborty Passes Away at Age 54

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Senior journalist Kuntal Chakraborty passed away in the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) today after a prolonged illness. He was 54. He leaves behind his wife and a daughter. His mortal remains were cremated at Nabagraha Crematorium today in the presence of admirers. Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma condoled his death. “I’m saddened at the untimely death of front-running journalist Kuntal Chakraborty.” The Chief Minister said that Chakraborty could have the attention of readers through his neutral reporting through the Dainik Samoyik Prasanga. His demise is an irreparable loss for journalism in Assam, the Chief Minister said, and prayed for the peace of his departed. The Chief Minister expressed his sympathy to the bereaved family members of the journalist. Kuntal Chakraborty also had a stint with the Samay Prabha of The Sentinel group of newspapers, Guwahati.

Also Read: Assam: Forever in Our Hearts-Dr Bijoya Choudhury