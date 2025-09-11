Fresh election violence rocks Bhergaon ahead of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma’s visit

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: A day before Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma’s scheduled campaign at Dimakuchi, Bhergaon constituency was shaken by a fresh wave of electoral violence, sparking high tension in the region.

According to reports, a group of alleged UPPL supporters attacked BJP workers late Tuesday night near the Kolbari Shingimari stretch while they were returning home after party work at Dimakuchi. The attackers, armed with sticks, intercepted their vehicles, assaulted them, and vandalized two cars. A mobile phone belonging to a driver was also snatched.

Three persons were injured in the incident, identified as Gautam Daimari (24 years) of Dimakuchi, Subrata Boro (25 years) of Jabanga Pathar, and driver Dandi Nath of Dhekiajuli. Subrata sustained serious injuries after being hit in a sensitive part of his body, while driver Dandi Nath reportedly lost hearing in one ear.

Police from Dimakuchi and Khagrabari rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control. The injured were admitted to Dimakuchi Model Hospital for treatment.

BJP workers later lodged an FIR at Dimakuchi police station against around 20 UPPL youths, alleging that members of the Khagrabari local unit of the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) were also involved.

