Assam: Vice Principal of Swahid Jadav Nath Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital ‘commits suicide’

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The vice principal of the Swahid Jadav Nath Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital located in Barbari was found dead on Tuesday morning. He had allegedly committed suicide.

The victim, Dr. Narayan Debnath, aged 57, was found hanging at his residential quarters on campus. The body was discovered by the chowkidar at around 6 AM, and he immediately informed the authorities regarding the matter. He had been residing with his family in the official residence for the last year. His wife had left for her parent's house a day before on account of the death of her father, leaving Debnath alone at home. Originally from Doboka in Lanka, he later acquired property in Nagaon but has been residing in the city over the past year.

