Assam: Teacher of Kalbari Bishnujyoti High School commits suicide

A CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: Mohan Prashad Deka (56),a non-provincialized teacher working at Kalbari Bishnujyoti High School committed suicide on Saturday night. Sources said that he was working as assistant teacher in the school since 1995 but the post was not provincialized yet. It is alleged that late Deka rendered a long 29 years of service without salary which caused depression as well as financial hardship. He was falling sick for last couple of days following which he decided to take this call on ending his life. He left behind his wife and only daughter.

