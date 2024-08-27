Assam: Video of bike riders carrying 2 guns raises alarm in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A video clip circulating showed two individuals riding a two-wheeler, carrying objects resembling two guns, creating a mysterious situation and causing concern among citizens. The duo was spotted in the Christian Basti area, prompting an investigation by the police.

After scrutinizing CCTV footage and verifying the incident, the police revealed that the “weapons” were actually wooden props used for shooting a web series, “Tomar Babe,” at BG Down near Anuradha Cinema hall. The police assured that there was no instance of anyone brandishing real weapons and moving around the city openly. The clarification brought relief to the public.

