Assam: Large Cache of Country-Made Guns Recovered

Kokrajhar: During an operation carried out by a combined team of Assam Police and the Indian Army, a large cache of country-made rifles was recovered from the Kokrajhar district of Assam. The ownership of these weapons has however not been traced yet.

In a recent development, the authorities have been able to recover a sizeable consignment of firearms from the Kokrajhar district of Assam. These rifles were recovered during an operation carried out on Friday night. A combined team of Kokrajhar Police and the Indian Army carried out this operation based on intel received by the Army.

The operation was carried out in the Dakshin Galajoda locality of the district, from where the team unearthed a total of 11 country-made guns. The firearms were immediately seized by the team and handed over to Kokrajhar police to further investigate the development. The identity of the owner or owners of these firearms has however not been recovered yet. The local police also informed that no ammunition or rounds were recovered with the guns.

In a similar operation in Manipur, a joint team of Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and local police officers unearthed a substantial cache of arms and ammunition in the Khongyam Heirikokthong area, located under Wangoo Police Station in Kakching district Manipur. It marked notable success in ongoing efforts to curb illegal arms trafficking in the region. Among the items seized were one carbine equipped with a magazine containing six 9mm rounds of ammunition two air gun pistols and nine .36 HE hand grenades. The team also discovered four .36 detonators and a para 2-inch mortar shell. They found a HE 2-inch shell bomb and country-made shell. Additionally, they found 48 empty cases of 7.62mm SLR ammunition. They also found 13 stun shells. There were six tear smoke shells five strenger cartridges, three anti-riot double blasts and two 12-bore cartridges.