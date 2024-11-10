Assam: Vigilance Awareness Campaign Conducted in Guwahati City

Guwahati: Under the leadership of the Ranbir Singh, chairman, Brahmaputra Board, the North Eastern Hydraulic and Allied Research Institute (NEHARI) in collaboration with National Water Academy, Pune conducted a five-day training workshop on – “Procurement through GeM, e-Tendering and Procurement Challenges” during 04-08 November, 2024 during Vigilance Awareness Campaign. The program was inaugurated virtually by Sh. D.S. Chaskar, Chief Engineer, NWA, who highlighted the critical role of e-GeM in government procurement and the need for continued capacity building for officials involved in procurement processes.

The inauguration witnessed participation from eminent officials including G.L. Bansal, Chief Engineer, BBO, CWC, Guwahati, D.K. Tiwary, Retired Chief Engineer, CWC, Abhay Kumar, General Manager, Brahmaputra Board, Dr. Ranjit Deka, Director, NEHARI, Brahmaputra Board.The five-day program comprised comprehensive lectures and hands-on sessions, encompassing the end-to-end procurement process, covering all modes of procurement, and familiarizing participants with key functionalities of the GeM portal such as direct purchase, L1 comparison, and bidding procedures.

Additionally, the training covered bill processing through GeM and PFMS portals, preparation of BoQ using CPP portal, and addressed various issues encountered in the tendering process. The training program concluded with a valedictory session chaired by Dr. Ranbir Singh, IAS (Retd.), Chairman, Brahmaputra Board. During the valedictory address, Dr. Singh emphasized the importance of e-procurement proficiency and its direct impact on organizational performance. A total of 26 participants from various offices of the Brahmaputra Board were awarded certificates of successful completion, a press release stated.

