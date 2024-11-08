BCPL Observes Vigilance Awareness Week 2024 with Theme “Culture of Integrity for Nation’s Prosperity”

A correspondent

DIBRUGARH: Vigilance Awareness Week (VAW) 2024 was observed in BCPL, Dibrugarh, and other locations of BCPL from October 28 to November 3 as per the directives of Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) on the theme of “Culture of Integrity for Nation’s Prosperity”.

The programme was inaugurated by administering integrity pledge by all employees in presence of Pranjal Changmai, Managing Director on October 28 at the Administrative Building, BCPL, Dibrugarh. Pruthiviraj Dash, Director (Finance), BCPL was also present on the occasion along with other senior officials of the company.

Employees at other locations took the integrity pledge at their respective offices during the inaugural ceremony.

Various activities were organized as part of VAW 2024 including essay writing, slogan writing, quiz competition, drawing competition for children, classroom training and awareness programme for local students on the theme of VAW 2024.

The closing ceremony of VAW 2024 was organized on November 4 in the administrative building, Dibrugarh. The meeting was chaired by BCPL Managing Director. Senior officials of BCPL including Alak Baruah, Chief General Manager and employees were present during the ceremony.

The employees of other BCPL locations joined the meeting through VC. During the event various activities undertaken as part of the VAW 2024 and Preventive Vigilance Campaign (August 16 to November 15) were discussed.

Activities on capacity building of employees, systemic improvement, dynamic digital presence were addressed during the closing ceremony.

Pranjal Changmai, Managing Director while addressing the employees emphasized on collective efforts of employees to promote transparent & ethical work culture and urged for collaboration & teamwork to ensure healthy organizational culture. Winners of various competitions were also present during the closing ceremony.

