Assam Vigilance Re-Arrests AFDC Trio Over Alleged Cheating and Breach of Trust

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, on Wednesday re-arrested three officials of the Assam Fishery Development Corporation (AFDC) Ltd. in connection with an alleged conspiracy and financial irregularities case being investigated by the agency.

The accused, identified as Padma Kanta Hazarika, Birinchi Adikari and Jyotish Saikia, were taken into custody by the investigating officer of the Anti-Corruption Branch in connection with Dispur Police Station Case No. 298/2022 registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) relating to criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal breach of trust. The case is being investigated by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption following a government order.

Padma Kanta Hazarika, who had served as Officer on Special Duty-cum-Project Director of AFDC Ltd., had earlier been arrested on May 30 in connection with ACB Police Station Case No. 30/2023 under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code. Eight other officials of the corporation had also been arrested in the same case on May 26. Following their fresh arrest, the three accused were produced before the court, which remanded them to two days of police custody. The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption said further investigation into the case is in progress.

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