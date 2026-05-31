Assam: MP Dilip Saikia calls for zero tolerance against corruption

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Parliamentarian Dilip Saikia, strongly advocated for recognising exemplary performance by government officials while maintaining zero tolerance towards corruption. He was chairing the first quarterly meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) for the financial year 2026-27 on Thursday.

Addressing the meeting, MP Saikia urged government officials, legislators, and elected representatives of Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies to foster better coordination for the timely execution and effective monitoring of central flagship schemes and other developmental programmes in the district.

Expressing disappointment, Saikia said it was a matter of shame that Darrang continues to carry the tag of an Aspirational District.

“It is disappointing that we are still regarded as a backward district. If we want to shed this burden and transform Darrang into a developing district, we must work unitedly and in true spirit,” he emphasised.

During the review of various central schemes — including MGNREGA, PMAY-G, Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, PMGSY, Swachh Bharat Mission, flood and erosion protection works, and Women & Child Development schemes — the MP expressed serious concern over the alleged embezzlement of public funds through fake or ‘ghost’ beneficiaries, particularly under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. He directed the concerned authorities to identify those involved in such organised corrupt practices and initiate strict legal action against them.

Saikia also stressed the urgent revival of defunct Jal Jeevan Mission schemes and the timely completion of ongoing piped water supply projects under the Urban Sewerage Board.

Also Read: Dilip Saikia assures support on Central Government Health Scheme(CGHS) issues