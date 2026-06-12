Assam: Vigilance team raids residence of lat mandal in Barpeta district

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell carried out a search operation at the residence of a Lat Mandal in Barpeta district on Thursday in connection with disproportionate case against him. The operation was conducted at the house of Surajit Deka in the Dangarkuchi area. According to sources, the revenue official had come under the scanner owing to his alleged association with controversial figure ACS Nupur Bora. The raid has fuelled speculation over possible irregularities and alleged misconduct linked to the official. Further details regarding the findings of the search operation were awaited at the time of filing this report.

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