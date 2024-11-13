Assam: Dhubri Lat Mandal Accused Of Tampering Documents And Facilitating Illegal Land Transfer

DHUBRI: A major land manipulation scandal has come to light in Dhubri, where Sujit Sengupta, the Lat Mandal of Bidyapara Part-I, allegedly forged official documents to illegally transfer land ownership.

According to reports, someone manipulated the disputed land in the Dhubri Municipal area to remove the names of the rightful owners, Moshir Uddin Ahmed, Firoz Uddin Ahmed, and Mobin Uddin Ahmed.

Sengupta allegedly replaced these names with Moniruzzaman and five others, all heirs of the late Musa Miah.

Legal orders from district authorities, including the S.O., Dhubri, on 08.09.2015 and the A.S.O., Dhubri, on 03.06.2016, were overlooked, further violating the original landowners’ rights under the Periodic Khiraj Lease for Town Land (Final Patta).