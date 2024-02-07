Assam: Wages of private security workers enhanced

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The State Government has enhanced the wages of private security agency workers, varying from Rs 3,000 per month to Rs 5,000 per month.

According to a notification from the Labour Welfare Department, an assistant security officer will get Rs 24,394 per month, compared to the existing Rs 18,700 per month. A supervisor will now get Rs 20,350 per month compared to the existing Rs 15,600 per month; a gunman (armed) will get Rs 17,871 per month compared to the existing Rs 13,700 per month; and a guard (unarmed) will get Rs 13,950 per month compared to the existing Rs 10,700 per month.

