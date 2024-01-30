Assam government notifies regulation of private security agencies

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Private security agencies in the state have witnessed mushrooming growth, but there have been a minimum of monitoring or regulating rules. While some provide training to their employees, most are deployed as security guards without any training whatsoever.

The Private Security Agencies Regulation Act (PSAR) 2005, a central act, is the regulating legislation for private security agencies. Now, the Assam government is framing or amending the Assam Private Security Agencies Rule 2023 on the basis of the central act for the regulation of this hitherto unregulated sector.

With the Rules coming into effect, regulation of private security agencies will be done. The Rules make registration of such agencies a must, while the provision of training for security guards is also made compulsory.

In this regard, the state's Political (A) Department issued an official notification recently, where the training syllabus has also been included.

The notification mentions the provisions under the PSAR Act, 2005, according to which: No person shall carry on or commence the business of a private security agency unless he holds a licence issued under this Act; An application for grant of licence to a private security agency shall be made to the Controlling Authority in such form as may be prescribed; Every private security agency shall ensure imparting of such training and skills to its private security guards and supervisors as may be prescribed; Training of the licencee is a condition for granting a licence.

It is also stated that the state government may make provisions in the rules to verify the imparting of required training by the private security agency under sub-section (2) of Section 9 and to review the continuation or otherwise of the licence of such private security agency, which may not have adhered to the condition of ensuring the required training.

Any person or private security agency who contravenes the provisions of the Act shall be punishable with a fine that may extend to twenty-five thousand rupees, in addition to suspension or cancellation of the licence, the notification states.

Regarding training, the Private Security Agencies Central Model Rules, 2020, will apply. The Rules provide the subjects and minimum duration of training for guards, supervisors, and licensees as below: Licensee's training shall be of a minimum of 6 working days; Guards (entry level) and Supervisors will have to be given training of 20 working days; Guards (ex-servicemen) and former police personnel have to be given training for 7 working days, classroom instruction of 40 hours, and field training of 16 hours; Training for personnel engaged in Cash and Transportation Activities- 7 working days, classroom instruction of 40 hours, and field training of 16 hours.

For purposes of training, facilities in different battalions of Assam Police will be considered for imparting training to the private security guards, supervisors, etc. on a payment basis as and when such a proposal is received. It is also mentioned that the training module for the private security guards and supervisors will also include soft skill development.