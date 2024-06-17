Assam: Water pipe burst floods Hengrabari area in Guwahati city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Another water pipe burst occurred on Sunday morning near Amrit Udyan in the Hengrabari area. This incident follows ongoing repair work in the area that was conducted last night. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported. However, the burst caused significant flooding, with thousands of litres of water spilling onto the road, creating substantial disruption. The authorities are currently working to manage the flooding and prevent further damage.

This event brings back memories of last year's massive pipeline burst in the Kharguli area, which caused widespread damage and tragically claimed the life of a woman.

