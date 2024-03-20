Assam: Water Pipe Bursts in Guwahati Near Geetanagar Police Station

GUWAHATI: A water pipe burst near Geetanagar police station in Guwahati, creating a chaotic scene as water gushed onto the streets, causing flooding and disruption in the area. This incident is one of many in the city, highlighting the challenges faced by authorities in maintaining the aging water infrastructure.

The burst pipe, which is part of the pipeline maintained by Gammon JICA, occurred in the early hours of the morning, catching residents and commuters by surprise. The sudden deluge of water flooded the streets, causing inconvenience to pedestrians and motorists alike.

Local authorities were quick to respond to the incident, dispatching emergency crews to the scene to assess the damage and begin repairs. Traffic in the area was diverted to alternative routes to minimize disruption, while efforts were made to pump out the excess water and repair the damaged pipe.