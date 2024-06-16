Assam: Water scarcity hits areas of Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Although the monsoon rains have started in Guwahati, residents of some parts of the city still continue to face water shortages. The lack of a comprehensive and efficient water supply system in the city continues to create problems for Guwahatians.

A large number of localities continue to face problems because of the fall in groundwater levels. Also, some areas with water supply connections in several parts of the city are far from reliable. The water supply is halted every now and then, and pipeline raptures and other technical issues have become a daily affair in the city.

A resident of the Dispur locality mentioned the water shortage in his locality. He said that the water pumps of the locality fail to work as deep-earth borewells used by apartments pull out a huge amount of groundwater, triggering problems for the other citizens. With the lack of a supply line in the locality, they continue to face the problem of buying water from private parties.

It must be noted that the prices of water in the city from these parties range from Rs 500 to Rs 1000 per 750 to 1000 litres of water, depending on the location. With a regular family using almost 300–500 litres on a regular basis, this drills a hole in the wallets of many residents. A similar problem is being faced by a large number of small eateries in the city, as they are often forced to buy water from these parties, and with the rising prices of other commodities, these businesses are now working hard to make both ends meet.

In such a condition, the citizens of Guwahati eagerly await the completion of the water supply project across the city so that they can be free from the problem of buying water at regular intervals and depending on the will and mood of such water sellers.

Also Read: JJM Scheme Failure in Lower Lampi Area Raises Concerns; Villagers Left Without Promised Water Supply (sentinelassam.com)