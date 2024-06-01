JJM Scheme Failure in Lower Lampi Area Raises Concerns; Villagers Left Without Promised Water Supply

Boko: JJM scheme in Lampi area failed and the PHE department has tried to rebuild it by using another method. However, while checking the status of the JJM schemes at village level, people of the Lower Lampi area are in shock. They found upon investigation in the JJM official website that the JJM scheme in Lower Lampi has been finished and in the report column it showed “Har Ghar Jal”.

Lower Lampi villagers alleged that when they checked the official website of the JJM, they saw that the PHE has provided tap connections to 174 households in Lower Lampi village by the PWS (Piped Water supply). But in reality, contractors had only installed the pipes, tap and concrete posts everywhere, even in the roadside, jungle as well but no family had received water supply connection.

The SDO of Boko PHE said that the department has failed to supply water and they will find out another way to supply pure drinking water to the greater Lampi area. In addition the site engineer from Boko PHE sub-division said that a team has surveyed the Lampi area for preparing a DPR for boring for pure drinking water. According to the site engineer, the team has chosen three places Lower Lampi, Mokebari and Harsh Nagar.

