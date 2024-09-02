Assam: Waterlogging Plagues Guwahati City

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The residents of Rukminigaon in Guwahati staged a protest against the persistent issue of water logging in the area, which has left the area submerged up to waist-deep. The residents of Rukminigaon expressed their dissatisfaction, saying that it is a tragedy for them.

One of the residents said, "It has been only two to three days for the water on the roads to dry up; now again this rain has brought a tragedy to us. Even the rickshaws overcharge us for travelling during floods. Is this the smart city that we all were hoping for? Can the government answer this?"

Another resident of Rukmini Gaon expressed their dissatisfaction with the government's assertions that Assam is now flood-free, highlighting the serious issue of urban flooding and the need for prompt action.

Another resident said, "This is not a new thing for Guwahati. Even a light shower results in waterlogging, and today's rain lasted for several hours, so Guwahati getting submerged underwater is not a shocking thing. Can't tell which one is a road and which one is a footpath. Everything is just submerged. Vehicles are stranded in many areas due to the flood."

Moreover, posts accusing authorities of causing the frequent flash floods are flooding social media channels.

Heavy rain that began early on Sunday flooded parts of Guwahati, causing traffic jams and discomfort to the city's inhabitants. Among the areas that are badly impacted by the flooding are Ganeshguri, Six Mile, Rajgarh, Chandmari, Zoo Road, Hatigaon, and Beltola. Flash floods caused traffic disruptions in these areas, and residents are being forced to avoid driving on flooded highways due to the sudden flooding, and some are choosing to travel via uphill routes instead. The Hatigaon Road was closed in the morning due to the flash flood. Even the Guwahati Railway Station was submerged underwater. The passengers suffered from inconvenience as they were stuck on the station for hours.

Some parts of the city had water up to the chest, while in other locations people were spotted wading through knee-deep water. Due to flooded roadways, there were reports of traffic bottlenecks from practically every area of the city. Patients endured extreme hardship as ambulances were delayed for hours. Numerous locations reported experiencing power outages, which was inconveniencing for the citizens of the city. Flooding on several roads and by-lanes in the city was caused, including the Jalukbari-Satgaon connecting road, causing travel disruptions for pedestrians.

A yellow alert was issued earlier on Saturday by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), warning the Dispur and Sonapur circles to the possibility of localized flooding and waterlogging between August 31 and September 1, 2024. In addition, possible disruptions in traffic were noted in the advisory. The IMD also advised citizens to stay away from places that are prone to flooding and landslides for their own safety, as the prolonged downpour may cause damage to particularly susceptible buildings. From August 31 to September 1, 2024, Dispur and Sonapur circles are expected to see isolated flooding and road waterlogging, which could occasionally reduce visibility and temporarily delay travel.

Also read: Guwahati: Waterlogging Causes Disruptions On Major Roads (sentinelassam.com)