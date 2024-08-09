Waterlogging causes disruptions on major roads in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Heavy rainfall in the morning has led to severe waterlogging on several major roads in Guwahati, causing significant disruptions to traffic movement. According to reports, the affected areas are: Panjabari (near Daranda Majid); Rukminigaon/PIBCO point on GS Road; Jorabat, 9 Mile near Hanuman Mandir on NH; Near SFS School, Satgaon; Botahghuli, towards Narengi Army camp; Nepali Chowk, Sector 1 Noonmati; Khanapara Under Flyover; Hatigaon road near Little Flower School; 2 No. Mathgharia, Mother Teresa Road; and Survey-Beltola Road.

Commuters are advised to avoid these roads during heavy rainfall and follow traffic diversions and regulations implemented by the Guwahati Traffic Police.

