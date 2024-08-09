Guwahati

Waterlogging causes disruptions on major roads in Guwahati city

Heavy rainfall in the morning has led to severe waterlogging on several major roads in Guwahati, causing significant disruptions to traffic movement.
Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Heavy rainfall in the morning has led to severe waterlogging on several major roads in Guwahati, causing significant disruptions to traffic movement. According to reports, the affected areas are: Panjabari (near Daranda Majid); Rukminigaon/PIBCO point on GS Road; Jorabat, 9 Mile near Hanuman Mandir on NH; Near SFS School, Satgaon; Botahghuli, towards Narengi Army camp; Nepali Chowk, Sector 1 Noonmati; Khanapara Under Flyover; Hatigaon road near Little Flower School; 2 No. Mathgharia, Mother Teresa Road; and Survey-Beltola Road.

Commuters are advised to avoid these roads during heavy rainfall and follow traffic diversions and regulations implemented by the Guwahati Traffic Police.

