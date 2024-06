Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A West Guwahati Police Department team from Jalukbari Outpost arrested one Rabi Das, aged 24 years, from Garigaon after he was caught red-handed with four stolen mobile phones at Adil Shah Gali on Wednesday morning. Due diligence is on to hand over the phones to their rightful owners. Necessary legal action was initiated by the police team against the thief.

