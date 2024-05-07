Assam: Sootea police apprehended thief

JAMUGURIHAT: Acting on a tip off, a team of Sootea police headed by Shyamal Jyoti Saikia, officer in-charge of Sootea Police Station managed to apprehend a thief identified as Ramzan Ali (19) from on Silighat on Saturday on the charge of theft. According to information, Ramzan who originally hailed from Saraijania village under Sootea police station had entered Maa Nayantara Restaurant located at new Sootea commercial centre stole the exhaust fan and some cash, sweets and utensils on Friday.

