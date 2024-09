Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A WGPD (West Guwahati Police District) team from Jalukbari Outpost and Maligaon Outpost intercepted a truck (AS06BC1538) at the checkpoint near AEC on Thursday morning. The truck was caught red-handed when it was trying to smuggle 23 live cattle. The police arrested one Atowar Ali of Dalgaon. Legal action has been initiated by the police.

Also Read: Cattle smuggling attempt foiled, three smugglers apprehended in Guwahati city (sentinelassam.com)