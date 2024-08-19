Guwahati
Cattle smuggling attempt foiled, three smugglers apprehended in Guwahati city
STAFF REPORTER
GUWAHATI: A West Guwahati Police District (WGPD) team from Gorchuk Police Station intercepted a vehicle (AS01NC6977) on NH27, foiling an attempt to smuggle 21 cattle. The WGPD team, acting on a tip-off, found 21 live cattle being transported illegally. Three smugglers were apprehended on the spot, and legal action has been initiated against them.
