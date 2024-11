STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A West Guwahati Police District (WGPD) team from ISBT OP of Gorchuk Police Station arrested an individual named Hafiz Ali, 27, with a large stash of fake currency, from Gogamukh. Police seized 12 stacks of 116 pieces of FICN of 500-rupee denomination with a face value of total Rs 60,58,000. Legal action has been initiated.

