Guwahati: Special Task Force of Assam Busts Fake Currency Racket, Seizes 7.19 Lakh in Paltan Bazar

GUWAHATI: A team of the Special Task Force of Assam (STF) led by Inspector Kapil Pathak carried out an operation against Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) at Paltan Bazar under Paltan Bazar Police Station. Three persons were apprehended during the operation at Basistha and seized fake Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs. 7,19,000 (1438 notes of denomination 500), two vehicles, five mobile phones, and cash worth Rs. 15,000. An individual, Jahidul Islam, was arrested from Paltan Bazar earlier in connection with the matter. While being interrogated, he revealed details prompting STF to organize a raid at Protech Tulip.

The concerned official said, “An investigation with case number STF 13/4 regarding fake currency has been going on. We have arrested a wanted individual this evening from Paltan Bazar named Jahidul Islam. Based on his statement, we arrested two others—Kamal Bora and Jiyarul Haque.”

