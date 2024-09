STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from the West Guwahati Police District (WGPD) of Gorchuk Police Station have recovered stolen goods belonging to Quick Roadline Transport Company from a godown in Howly, Barpeta. The WGPD team seized two trucks, bearing registration numbers AS15AC6811 and AS28AC0542, for ferrying the stolen goods.

Also read: Assam: Police recovered stolen goods worth Rs 7 lakh in Nagaon district (sentinelassam.com)